We will fight and we will win, says Kejriwal ahead of Assembly polls

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal issued a heartfelt appeal to party volunteers and supporters on Friday, urging them to come together and dedicate themselves to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing the party’s rank and file, Kejriwal acknowledged the immense challenges faced by the party in the past two years and called on volunteers to spare the coming months to help ensure AAP’s victory.

“We will fight, and we will win,” Kejriwal declared during his message, expressing his gratitude for the unwavering support from party members. As part of the election preparation, the AAP launched the #PhirLayengeKejriwal campaign, encouraging volunteers to join the effort through registration at phirlayengekejriwal.com or by giving a missed call to 7277972779.

Reflecting on the difficulties the party has encountered in recent years, Kejriwal acknowledged the emotional toll it had taken on his team. “The past two years have been the most difficult period we have gone through,” he confessed, noting that while he could not meet all of his workers in person, he felt deeply moved by the courage and dedication displayed by the AAP family.

“The determination on their faces shows the courage to face even the greatest of challenges ahead,” he said.

Kejriwal emphasised that AAP’s strength lies in its unity. “The entire party has faced these difficulties with great courage, and today, all AAP workers have become even more united and resilient as a family,” he added.

He urged volunteers to stand firm as the opposition gears up to mount a significant challenge in the upcoming elections.

“They will do everything in their power to defeat us, but we must not let them succeed,” Kejriwal warned.

AAP’s National Convener also took pride in the party’s achievements, which, he said, are focused on core issues that directly impact the lives of ordinary citizens.

“For the first time in 75 years, elections are being fought on issues like schools, hospitals, electricity, water, and roads,” he noted, stressing that AAP has shown the country what an honest, committed government can achieve for its people.

Looking ahead to the election campaign, Kejriwal urged his supporters to go beyond their limits and offer whatever support they could.