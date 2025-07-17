We remain deeply connected to cultural roots: Delhi CM after inaugurating chaupal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a 'chaupal' and said its launch in a metropolis like the national capital sends a strong message that even amid rapid urban development, we remain deeply connected to our cultural roots.

She was speaking at the inauguration of a newly constructed chaupal in the Ghonda assembly constituency.

Gupta assured the people that no development work in Delhi would be left incomplete and every demand of the citizens would be addressed, said an official statement.

She emphasised that all works proposed by the MPs and MLAs would be executed with priority.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said that the newly built chaupal will not only serve as a medium for direct dialogue with citizens but will also act as a strong bridge to reduce the gap between the government and the public.

Gupta said the concept of chaupal is deeply rooted in Indian tradition. It is a space not only for dialogue but also for finding collective solutions. Inaugurating a chaupal in a metropolis like Delhi sends a powerful message that even in the race for rapid development, we remain connected to our cultural roots, she added.

During the visit, Gupta also inspected the proposed site for the Sky U-Turn near Signature Bridge and reviewed the ongoing development works on Yamuna Vihar Road and its surrounding areas, the statement said.

She directed the officials to ensure that all pending projects are completed within the stipulated time and meet the required standards of quality.

Highlighting the importance of such platforms in this digital age, the chief minister added that as governance becomes more modern and digital, physical forums like these become even more essential to connect directly with people and listen to them.

"Ours is not a government of empty promises but of solid work -- one that is dedicated to the people 24/7. In Delhi, now every task will be done with transparency and accountability," she asserted.