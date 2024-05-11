We have to save country from dictatorship: Kejriwal after bail

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday thanked Lord Hanuman as he walked out of Tihar Jail on interim bail after 40 days in judicial custody, and sought people’s support in his fight to end “dictatorship” in the country.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court earlier in the day in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He will have to surrender and go back to prison on June 2.

AAP leaders said the interim bail granted to Kejriwal will be a “game changer” for both AAP and the INDIA bloc’s campaign as the Lok Sabha polls enter the crucial phases in the coming weeks.

Opposition leaders also welcomed Kejriwal’s interim bail, saying the “fight to save democracy” will now be with more intensity. Hinting at a rise in the stature of Kejriwal as a top INDIA grouping leader, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said he will go all over the country to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

As the Delhi chief minister walked out of prison Friday evening, AAP workers and supporters raised slogans of ‘Jail Ke Tale Toot Gaye, Kejriwalji Chhoot Gaye’.

Standing through the sunroof of a car outside the prison, a grey T-shirt-clad Kejriwal addressed AAP workers and leaders gathered there to welcome him. Beginning with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Inquilab Zindabad’, he said, “I am fighting against dictatorship with all my might but 140 crore people (of the country) will have to come together to fight against it.”

He added that he would visit the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place at 11 am on Saturday and address a press conference at the AAP office at 1 pm. “I am feeling great to be with you. I had told you that I would come out soon... First of all, I want to pay obeisance to Lord Hanuman. I am among you because of the blessings of Lord Hanuman,” Kejriwal said, asking people to come in large numbers to the temple.

The AAP leader also thanked people for their love and blessings and asked them to come together to fight against dictatorship.

“I want to thank you all. Crores of people of the country sent their blessings to me. I want to thank the Supreme Court because of which I am here,” he added.