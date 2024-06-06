We fought this election in very difficult circumstances: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lauded its performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, terming it a significant achievement amid challenging circumstances. Dr. Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s National General Secretary (Organisation), underscored the party’s commitment to safeguarding the nation and supporting the INDIA Alliance, highlighting the concerted efforts that



led to a commendable showing against the BJP.

Pathak praised the determination and hard work of AAP’s members, especiall Arvind Kejriwal, who campaigned extensively for the INDIA Alliance candidates post-release on interim bail. “As soon as CM Arvind Kejriwal came out of jail on interim bail, he went to many states and campaigned for INDIA Alliance’s candidates,” Pathak stated.

Reflecting on the election results, Pathak emphasised that the public’s decision signals a rejection of dictatorship and hooliganism. “These results have made it clear that the country will not tolerate any kind of dictatorship and ‘goondagardi’,” he declared. He highlighted that despite numerous obstacles, including the imprisonment of several Chief Ministers from the INDIA Alliance and raids on many

members, the Alliance performed admirably. “Despite such difficult circumstances, the INDIA Alliance has performed very well,” he noted.

The party achieved a notable victory in Punjab, securing three MP seats. “We fought this election in very difficult circumstances, we got a lot of blessings from public and our 3 MPs won in Punjab,” Pathak said. This success marks a significant improvement from the previous elections.

“In 2019, we got about 7 per cent votes in Punjab and won one seat. But this time we won 3 seats, while the contest was very close to 2 seats,” he added.

Pathak recounted the extensive efforts by AAP volunteers, who campaigned vigorously under harsh conditions. He also mentioned Kejriwal’s commitment to the coalition’s cause, even at the cost of the party’s own interests. “Arvind Kejriwal was asked whether it was necessary to campaign in

Chandigarh. To this, he replied that for me the country is more important than the AAP,” Pathak shared.

Acknowledging the challenges and the party’s resilience, Pathak affirmed AAP’s commitment to its principles and its readiness to continue the fight. “The AAP is completely firm and ready to fight,” he declared.

Concluding the press conference, Pathak expressed gratitude towards the public and AAP volunteers for their unwavering support.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP spokesperson, Praveen Shankar Kapoor reacted to Sandeep Pathak’s statements and labelled the statements made by the AAP members as shameless on account of the alleged ‘rejection’ they were met with through the 2024 election.

Kapoor said, “It is astonishing to see how despite being rejected by the people of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party shamelessly come to the media and make statements.”

The Delhi BJP spokesperson questioned Sandeep Pathak on the defeat faced by Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kailash Gahlot. He claimed that the three were the prominent ‘faces of the party’ and questioned why they ‘couldn’t save’ their Assembly constituencies. He added that the leader of the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal was unable to save his assembly seat by only 2200 votes.