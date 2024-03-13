‘We don’t have money to spend.....’, says Kharge weeks before LS polls

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday indicated that the party is facing funds crunch alleging that bank accounts where money donated by people had been kept had been freezed by the BJP-led NDA government, while huge fines have been imposed on the party by Income-Tax department.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP, Kharge also called upon the people to stand strong together and ensure his party’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, to “save” the Constitution and democracy in the country.

Noting that everyone should have equal opportunity in election, Kharge accused BJP of freezing Congress’ bank accounts and imposing huge fines on the party through Income tax, while “they are not ready to disclose thousands of crores of rupees they have got through electoral bonds, despite Supreme Court’s directions.”

“It was our party money that you the people gave as donations, they have frozen it and we don’t have money to spend.....while, they (BJP) are not disclosing about electoral bonds they got because their theft will come out, their wrong deeds will come out, so they asked for time till July,” he said.

Accusing Modi of naming a cricket stadium in Gujarat after himself, Kharge, hitting out at the PM, said, “You are still alive, such namings are done after someone (passes away). When a person is alive, memorials are not erected in his name, it is to be done by followers of that person later.”

He also claimed that people of Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), from where he unsuccessfully contested in 2019 elections, have decided to “rectify their mistake” and make Congress victorious in the coming polls.