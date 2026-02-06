We are taking concrete steps to solve pollution and congestion in the national capital: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: In a major institutional reform aimed at transforming urban mobility in the national capital, the Delhi government under the decisive leadership of Chief Minister Smt Rekha Gupta has initiated the process of drafting a comprehensive Bill for the creation of the Delhi Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (DUMTA) along with a dedicated Delhi Urban Transport Fund (DUTF).

The proposed legislation seeks to rationalise, integrate and coordinate Delhi’s presently fragmented transport ecosystem under a single, coherent planning and governance framework. The move marks a significant milestone in the government’s vision to create a modern, efficient, people-centric and environmentally sustainable transport system for the Capital.

To ensure expeditious and inclusive drafting of the proposed law, the Chief Minister has constituted a high-level task force under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The task force has been mandated to prepare and submit the draft Bill at the earliest, reflecting the government’s sense of urgency and commitment to reform. This decision responds to long-standing demands from urban planners, transport experts and civic stakeholders for a unified transport authority capable of synchronising planning, investment and operations across agencies.

Recognising that Delhi’s rapid urbanisation, rising population and mounting vehicular pressure demands systemic solutions rather than piecemeal interventions, the Chief Minister has taken a proactive step by setting the legislative process in motion.

The task force brings together senior officials from key departments including transport, urban development, finance, planning, public works and Delhi Police. It also includes representatives from major civic and transport authorities such as the Delhi Development Authority, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation and Indian Railways. The hon'ble CM has suggested that renowned experts in urban transportation may also be co-opted to ensure that global best practices and local realities are seamlessly integrated into the proposed framework.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted that Delhi’s transport agencies have historically functioned in silos, with limited coordination in route planning, infrastructure development and service delivery.

“DUMTA will bring cohesion to Delhi’s entire urban mobility system. By placing all modes of transport like metro, buses, regional rail, railways and feeder services, within a single planning jurisdiction, we will ensure that mobility solutions are integrated, efficient and citizen-focused,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that DUMTA will play a critical role in decongesting Delhi’s roads by strengthening public transport, improving last-mile connectivity and encouraging a shift away from private vehicles. This, she said, is integral to the government’s long-term strategy to combat air pollution, one of the Capital’s most pressing challenges. Vehicular emissions remain a major local source of pollution, and expanding a reliable, well-connected public transport network is central to achieving sustainable environmental outcomes.

“Our government is working on short, medium and long-term solutions to address pollution, an issue that worsened over the years due to lack of structural reforms by previous governments. Establishing DUMTA is one of the most important long-term interventions to reduce dependence on private vehicles and provide clean, efficient mobility to every resident of Delhi,” the Chief Minister stated.

The National Urban Transport Policy envisaged creation of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) in large cities to facilitate strategic planning and co-ordinated implementation of integrated urban transport systems. The increased population, pollution, pressure on roads and elevated demand of streamlined and organised public transport systems in Delhi NCR is necessitating setting up of a DUMTA.

The concept of DUMTA aligns with the broader national framework for a UMTA, which has been advocated under the National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP), 2006. Under this model, a unified transport authority is intended to act as a nodal body that brings together multiple agencies responsible for various aspects of urban mobility, like public transport operators, municipal corporations, traffic police and road infrastructure agencies under a single institutional roof.

In Delhi’s case, the envisaged DUMTA is expected to oversee strategic mobility planning, integrate transport modes including metro, buses, regional rail and other feeder or last mile services, ensure coordination between agencies, curb overlapping jurisdictions and improve overall efficiency in public transport delivery. This approach promises, among other things, to enable integrated planning, unified ticketing systems, feeder-service connectivity and coordinated implementation of transport projects across the urban agglomeration.

The initiative marks one of the significant institutional shifts in urban transport governance in Delhi. Once established, DUMTA, supported by DUTF as a dedicated funding mechanism, could enable long-term, integrated urban mobility planning suited to the city’s growing population and increasing transport demand. The task force will present its recommendations soon, after which the formal process to legislate and operationalise DUMTA and DUTF will begin.

UMTA is envisaged as a professional body working under the city council with representation from city agencies and stakeholders including those from the surrounding region. Recognizing the importance of urban transport and the role of UMTA in overall functioning of the sector, MoHUA is encouraging state governments to set up UMTA in all million-plus cities. However, divergent views of state and city governments on the form and functions of UMTA have been a major impediment in its establishment.

Expected benefits of DUMTA-

- Facilitate integrated planning and management of urban transport

- Facilitate multi-modal integration of transport services

- Facilitate rational fare structures

- Facilitate research studies and awareness

What DUMTA will do-

- DUMTA will monitor the implementation of a Comprehensive Mobility plan. UTTIPEC is already working on the CMP.

- Preparation of a Transport Investment Programme

- Establishing effective co-ordination among various urban transport agencies in Delli/NCR

- Management of the Delhi Urban Transport Fund etc.

What task force will do-

- finalise the structure of DUMTA

- stakeholder consultation

- assist in enactment of DUMTA Bill

- organising the board meetings with objective of identifying and finalizing the vision, mission, and goals of DUMTA

- any other action required for operationalizing DUMTA in Delhi