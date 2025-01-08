We are opening ‘Sheeshmahal’; challenge BJP to open PM’s ‘Rajmahal’: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its ongoing smear campaign targeting Delhi Chief Minister official residence. The BJP had recently alleged that the residence was equipped with lavish luxuries, including minibars, golden toilets, and swimming pools.

At a press conference, Singh dismissed these claims as baseless propaganda and challenged the BJP to prove their allegations. “Show us where the swimming pool is. Show us the minibar. Show us the golden toilet,” he demanded. “The people of Delhi and the country deserve to know the truth.”

Singh invited the media to inspect the Chief Minister’s residence tomorrow at 11am to uncover the facts. “If the BJP’s claims are true, let them show the minibar, the swimming pool, and the golden toilet to the world,” he said, adding that this move was aimed at exposing BJP’s attempts to malign AAP leaders.

Singh also contrasted the allegations with the extravagant lifestyle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed out that while the BJP criticises the Chief Minister’s residence, Modi resides in a Rs 2,700 crore mansion, which he termed a “Rajmahal.” Singh criticised Modi’s indulgence, citing the Prime Minister’s collection of expensive items, including Rs 10 lakh pens, 67 pairs of shoes, and Rs 200 crore diamond-studded chandeliers. “This ‘King’ changes his clothes three times a day, wears Rs 10 lakh pens, and owns 67 pairs of shoes and 5,000 suits. His Rajmahal

has Rs 300 crore worth of carpets and Rs 200 crore worth of chandeliers adorned with diamonds,” Singh said.

Singh concluded his address by reiterating his challenge to the BJP, inviting the media to join him in uncovering the truth. “Let’s expose their lies and reveal the truth,” he stated.