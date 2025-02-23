We are here to serve the people & make Delhi a developed city: CM

New Delhi: Newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, held a meeting with her fellow party members at the Delhi BJP headquarters on Sunday, a day before the first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly. Gupta, alongside senior BJP leaders and all 48 party MLAs, discussed the roadmap for the upcoming three-day Assembly session, set to begin on Monday, February 24, 2025.

During the meeting, Gupta emphasised the BJP government’s commitment to addressing the issues faced by the people of Delhi. She stated that the government would focus on good governance and detailed planning for the welfare of the public, particularly for women under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. Gupta assured that the scheme, promising Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women, would be implemented as promised.

Gupta also took the opportunity to criticise the previous AAP government, claiming that the party had left the public exchequer in an “empty” state, hindering the functioning of the city. She reaffirmed the BJP’s focus would be on fulfilling its promises, stressing that the upcoming Assembly session would be a critical step in that direction. “We are here to serve the people and make Delhi a developed city,” Gupta said, stressing that the BJP government would work diligently for the welfare of all.

In addition to her statements on governance, Gupta outlined the structure of the upcoming Assembly session. She revealed that all 70 newly elected MLAs would take their oaths in the first session, with a protem speaker, appointed by the Lieutenant Governor, overseeing the proceedings until the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker are elected. The session is also expected to include the tabling of 14 crucial reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which will review the performance of the AAP government during its previous term.

The BJP’s plans to hold the AAP accountable were further discussed by several party leaders during the meeting. BJP MLA Harish Khurana pointed out that the CAG reports would be pivotal in revealing the misuse of public funds under the previous government. Mohan Singh Bisht, the nominated Deputy Speaker, assured

that the reports would be presented after the Lieutenant Governor’s speech.

BJP’s chief spokesperson, Virendra Sachdeva, emphasised the BJP’s focus on “Viksit Delhi,” stating that the government was committed to addressing the challenges the city faces, while fulfilling the promises made during the election campaign. He expressed confidence that the BJP’s governance would be marked by transparency and responsibility.

The first Assembly session, marking the beginning of BJP’s return to power after a 26-year gap, promises to be a crucial moment in shaping the city’s future. With the commitment of the CM and her

Cabinet colleagues to work on the ground and address public grievances, the BJP aims to prove its dedication to the people of Delhi.