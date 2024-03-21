WB-based agent arrested for fake visa racket by IGIA Police

The IGI Airport Police in Delhi has apprehended an agent from West Bengal at Mumbai Airport for arranging a fake VISA. Acting on a tip received anonymously at the IGI Airport Police Station, the authorities arrested the agent, identified as Gulam Dostogir Mistri (37), hailing from Rajagohalia, Bishnupur, South 24 Pargana, West Bengal.

According to the Police, the arrest follows an investigation into a fraudulent scheme wherein people were enticed with the promise of overseas travel using forged UAE visas. The case gained attention in July 2018 when Hashibul Jamader, deported from the UAE, was barred entry due to a fake visa, prompting the filing of an FIR at the IGI Airport Police Station under relevant sections of the IPC.

The capture of the accused was the culmination of diligent efforts by a team led by Inspector Vijender Rana operating under the close supervision of the ACP of the IGI Airport.

The arrest of the accused occurred as he tried to flee to Muscat, Oman, representing a significant development in a case pursued for six years. During interrogation, Mistri admitted to his crimes, disclosing a predatory scheme targeting individuals aspiring to work overseas. This arrest followed the 2020 apprehension of an associate, Kanwar Pal, in Haridwar, UP. Law enforcement authorities are continuing their probe to uncover additional fraudulent activities and advise the public to utilise authorised agencies for travel documentation.