Wazirabad: Realtor caught with pistol, knife

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old property dealer has been arrested for allegedly possessing an illegal country-made gun and a knife, police on Monday said. The weapons were recovered in a raid at a shop located in Wazirabad village after secret information.

“The entire raid was videographed. One person identified as Junaid Khan was hiding a locked bag with himself. On searching that bag, one country-made pistol, five live cartridges, one knife and Rs 4 lakh seized from his possession,” police said. A case of Arms Act was registered at Wazirabad Police Station, he said.