Wazirabad ATM robbery: Engineer, B.Sc Graduate held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two members of the notorious Imran gang including an engineer and one B.Sc Graduate, for their involvement in an ATM robbery in Wazirabad.

The accused were identified as Nadeem (28), a resident of Mewat, Haryana, and Sameer (27), a resident of Nuh, Haryana. According to the police, the suspects were apprehended after an extensive investigation. The stolen ATM machine, which contained Rs 29,12,800 was later recovered from a well in Mewat. The police also seized a car used in the crime and recovered some of the stolen cash.

The incident took place in the early hours of February 6, when Axis Bank’s control room received an alert about an ATM malfunction in Wazirabad.

Bank officials immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene to find the ATM missing.

Investigations revealed that the robbers had carefully planned the heist, first disabling the security cameras by spraying black paint on the lenses and then using a stolen Maruti Eeco to uproot the machine before fleeing with it.

Following the robbery, the Crime Branch launched an operation to track down the culprits. Based on intelligence inputs, officers focused their search on Nuh, Haryana, where the accused were frequently changing locations to evade capture.

Over three days, police teams scoured nearly 20 villages in the region. Their efforts paid off when officers received information that the suspects were in Village Nalhad, Mewat. A raid was conducted, and after a brief struggle with locals, Nadeem and Sameer were arrested.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were part of a six-member gang that executed the robbery.

On the night of the crime, three members used the stolen Maruti Eeco to remove the ATM, while the others monitored the area for police activity. The stolen ATM was taken to Mewat, where it was cut open with gas cylinders, and the money was divided among the gang members.

To cover their tracks, they dumped the empty ATM into a well in Village Jogipur, concealing it with dry tree branches.

Nadeem, a B.Tech graduate from MBN University, Palwal, has five criminal cases and joined the gang after meeting its leader, Imran, in jail. Sameer, a B.Sc graduate from Al-Falah University, previously worked for a cement company before joining in 2024. Police recovered Rs 30,500 from Sameer,

Rs 17,000 from Nadeem.