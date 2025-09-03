Waterlogging woes wash over Gurugram again

Gurugram: Incessant rain over the last two days saw Gurugram grappling with the issue of waterlogging yet again, with traffic coming to a standstill and residents reporting severe disruptions to their daily lives.

In the wake of the heavy downpour, it was reported that the Aravali dam near Kadarpur village in Sector 63 A suffered severe damage on Tuesday, resulting in several feet of water flooding nearby villages. Villagers indicated that the intense pressure from the water led to the dam’s collapse, creating a potential flood-like situation in the area. In another incident, rain and subsequent waterlogging impacted the construction of a basement for a building near Ullawas village, causing cracks to appear in nearby homes. The local administration has instructed residents to vacate these houses for safety.

On Monday, traffic in Gurugram was left crippled with multiple videos on social media showcasing extensive traffic jams across several areas. Many individuals reported being stuck in traffic until midnight.

Following guidance from the district administration, many corporate employees worked from home on Monday, and schools conducted online classes. Consequently, traffic on Tuesday was relatively lighter on the highways, although waterlogged service lanes further slowed down traffic.