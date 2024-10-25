Waterlogging woes: Villagers demand govt intervention

NEW DELHI: Under the Gaon Dehat Bachao Yatra, Chaudhary Surendra Solanki, head of Palam 360 Khap, on Thursday organized a panchayat in a dozen villages of Mundka assembly constituency, in which the problems of the villagers were discussed.

The panchayat aimed to draw government attention to the severe issues facing the villages, particularly the persistent waterlogging that has plagued them for years. Chaudhary Surendra Solanki highlighted that the villages have been submerged for an extended period, causing significant distress among local residents and hindering agricultural work. He accused the government of neglecting these issues, noting that while pollution levels in Delhi continue to rise, the environmental crisis is exacerbated by the drying of trees in rural areas.