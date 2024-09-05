Waterlogging, traffic snarls following rain

New Delhi: Rains in the national Capital on Wednesday led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many parts as the city witnessed a a four-degree temperature drop accompanied by pleasant winds and overcast skies throughout the day.



According to the weather department, Ayanagar recorded 50 mm of rainfall over a three-hour period between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Narela recorded 34.5 mm of rainfall, while Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, recorded 7.2 mm. Ridge recorded 11.8 mm, Delhi University recorded 20 mm and Lodi Road recorded 4.4 mm, according to the IMD.

The Delhi Traffic Police informed people about traffic disruptions and road diversions through its posts on X, advising commuters to take alternate routes due to waterlogging in several areas.

“Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Safdarjung Hospital towards Dhaula Kuan due to heavy waterlogging near Satya Niketan Bus Stand. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” the traffic police said in a post on X.

In another post, shared with a video of a road submerged in water, the police said, “Traffic is affected on GTK Road due to waterlogging in front of GTK Depot. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.” Traffic was also affected in Mundka and some other areas, according to the police. Huge traffic snarls were also seen parts of Noida and Gurugram.

Due to the rains, the maximum temperature of Delhi dropped to 32.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. On Tuesday, the city had recorded a temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rains in the city for Thursday and it will be on a ‘yellow’ alert. A ‘yellow’ alert indicates bad weather conditions and the possibility that these conditions may worsen, causing disruptions to daily life for the next three days. The humidity oscillated between 98 per cent and 85 per cent during the day, according to weather data.

On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said. The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Wednesday was recorded in the “satisfactory” category with a reading of 69 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.