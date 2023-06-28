Waterlogging: MCD to provide jetting machines to its 12 zones

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will provide jetting and super sucker machines to its 12 zones to address the issue of waterlogging during monsoon, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday.



During a review meeting at the Civic Centre with councillors and officials of the Narela Zone, she also acknowledged that some machines have been non-functional for years, while some zones do not have these equipment.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss civic issues and development works in the Narela area.

To address the issue of waterlogging during monsoon, Mayor Oberoi “announced that each zone of the municipal corporation would be provided with a jetting and super sucker machine”, her office said in a statement. She instructed officials to deploy available jetting machines in each zone according to daily requirement.

The mayor stated that “the councillors had provided a list of waterlogging-prone areas in their wards, and special attention should be given to these areas to ensure the convenience of citizens”, the statement said.

“In addition, she stated that an individual tree-pruning machine had been provided for each zone, which will help address tree-related issues effectively,” it said.

On the Narela-related meeting, the mayor said one of the key issues discussed was encroachments in the area.

Oberoi stressed on a zero-tolerance policy against encroachment and directed officials to initiate a campaign to remove them promptly.