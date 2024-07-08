Waterlogging in Ggm: Haryana CS reviews measures

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad on Sunday held a meeting to review measures to tackle waterlogging in the city for the ongoing monsoon and announced the formation of a committee to establish standards for door-to-door garbage collection vehicles.

Prasad said a public advertisement will be released by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), inviting agencies, resident welfare associations (RWAs), organisations, or individuals to provide vehicles and a driver.

The vehicles must meet the prescribed standards and operate for a minimum of three years, with a target of deploying up to one thousand such vehicles in Gurugram. Providers will receive monthly payments based on rates set by the committee, a statement said.

The Chief Secretary also discussed the issue of waterlogging due to rains, reviewing arrangements fordra

inage cleaning.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said 112 critical waterlogging points have been identified and senior officials have been assigned to monitoring them.