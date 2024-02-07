Water Warriors: Noida Authority wins Water Digest World Water Award 2023-24

Noida: The Noida Authority on Tuesday was recognised as ‘Water Warriors’ and won the annual Water Digest World Water Award 2023-24 in two separate categories.



Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the award during a ceremony in New Delhi to Noida Authority Additional CEO Satish Pal and General Manager (Water) RP Singh.

According to officials, the authority has won the award in the categories for ‘best STP’ (sewage treatment plant) and water reuse as it competed with several government agencies.

Taking to X, Jal Shakti minister Shekhawat posted on Tuesday “Participated Today in the Water Warriors for Peace 2023-24 program organized by Water Digest organisation in New Delhi. In the annual program of Water Digest, selected talents working in the interest of society in the field of water are honoured. This effort of the organisation gives us an opportunity to know new water warriors every year”.

Detailing the achievement, ACEO Satish Pal said that a total of eight sewage treatment plants are being operated on Sequential Batch Reactor method at four locations in Noida area.

“The capacity of all operated plants is 411 MLD. Availability of high grade treated water with full chlorination under stages 1, 2 and 3 at all the plants is with Territory Treatment Plant and all the plants are connected online on CPCB server,” he said.

“A total of 260 MLD treated water is being received from these plants at present of which approximately 70-75 MLD is used for irrigation in green belt parks, golf courses, wetlands, construction activities, firefighting, and ponds, etc, in order to improve the groundwater level,” Pal informed.

The Noida Authority said it is committed to utilise the treated water received from all the STPs in greater quantity. By financial year 2024-25, the authority has proposed a target of using 125 MLD treated water for various purposes.