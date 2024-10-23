Water treatment plants affected due to untreated effluent in Yamuna from UP, Haryana: Delhi CM

New Delhi: Water treatment plants in Delhi have been affected due to high ammonia levels in Yamuna water, Chief Minister Atishi said on Wednesday while accusing BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh of discharging untreated industrial waste into the river. Atishi, while briefing mediapersons during a visit to the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, alleged that the BJP was using pollution as a "weapon against Delhi". She reiterated her charge that both the rising pollution levels in the Yamuna and the worsening air quality in the capital are the result of the BJP’s "dirty politics". “They are sending untreated water through drains into the Yamuna at Wazirabad and other areas like Kalindi Kunj, which has now turned into a toxic drain, especially during Chhath Puja," she alleged. “Since yesterday, the ammonia level in the river has reached 3 ppm, making it impossible to treat the water at the Wazirabad plant,” the chief minister said. She added that the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants are similarly affected. “It’s clear that the BJP hates Delhi and is using Haryana and UP to attack Delhi,” Atishi charged.

On air pollution in the national capital, Atishi said, “From 2021 to 2023, stubble burning in Punjab has reduced, and during 2023-24, it has decreased by 25 per cent. However, farm fires in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have only worsened, with Haryana showing a 23 per cent increase and Uttar Pradesh a staggering 70 per cent rise, she a RT