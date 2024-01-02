Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi: DJB

New Delhi: Water supply in several parts of the city will be affected on Wednesday and Thursday due to an interconnection work by the DMRC, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Monday.



Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance according to their requirement. Water tanker will be available on request, they said. The water supply will be affected in Budella, D block Janakpuri, Sagarpur and adjoining area Delhi Cantt (MES), NDMC area, RK Puram, Moti Bagh Nanakoura, Katwaria Saral, Ber Sarai, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Enclave, Shanti Nikaten, Westend colony, Green Park, Sufdarjung Enclave, SDA, Hauz Khass, Munirka, Kisangarh, Masjidmoth, part of Mehrauli, IIT, INU, AIIMS,

Safderjung Hospital and adjoining areas of Deer Park Reservoir, they added.