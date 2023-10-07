Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi

New Delhi:The Delhi Jal Board on Saturday said that water supply will be partially hit in north, northwest and west Delhi and parts of south Delhi including Delhi Cantt and command area of Deer Park due to breach of Carrier Line Channel (CLC).



This is because of the clear water production has been affected at Water Treatment Plants in Haiderpur, Bawana,Nangloi and Dwarka for next two upcoming days.

Meanwhile water will be made available at low pressure till the situation gets improved or CLC is restored, DLB said.