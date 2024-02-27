Water supply to be hit in Nangloi on Wednesday

In a scheduled maintenance activity, water supply to several areas and colonies under the Nangloi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) will be temporarily suspended on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The shutdown period will commence from 6:00 am. and extend until midnight.

The maintenance work includes the annual flushing of the underground reservoir (UGR), installation of a flow meter, and replacement of the turntable in the clarifier. These essential tasks are being carried out by M/s NWS Pvt. Ltd. on behalf of the Nangloi WTP.

Affected areas encompass - Nangloi, Mundka including adjoining colonies, Hiran Kudna, Kamruddin Nagar, Nihal VIhar, Ranholla Village, Bakkarwala, Nangloi JJC & Camps, Jwalapuri, Rajdhani Park, Friends Enclave, Kavita Colony, Mohan Garden group of colonies, Fish Market Booster command area colonies, Vikas Nagar group of colonies, Uttam Nagar group of colonies, Matiala area, Hastsal, Dichaon Kalan, Jharoda Village, Mitraon Village, Gopal Nagar Group of colonies, Sainik Enclave with all adjoining colonies,

Chawla Village, Badusrai, Daulatpur, Hasan Pur, Kharkhari, Jhuljuli, Ujwa, Rawta, Samaspur, Jaffar Pur Kalan, Khera Dabar, Malik Pur, Mundhela Khurd & Kalan, Bakar Garh, Kajipur, Isapur, Dhansa, Shikarpur, Ghumanheda, Jhatikara, Raghopur with adjoining villages and colonies.

Residents are advised to make adequate arrangements for storing water during this period. To mitigate inconveniences, water tankers will be deployed and available for assistance. Residents can reach out for tanker services at the following telephone numbers: 8527995819, and 8527995817.