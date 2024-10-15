Water supply to be hit

New Delhi: There will be no water supply in parts of Delhi’s Outer North district for 18 hours from Wednesday 10 am, due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said.

According to a statement issued, the affected areas include Bawana Village and surrounding colonies, Sultanpur Dabas Village, Pooth Khurd Village, Barwala Village, Majra Dabas Village, Chandpur Village, the area under Ward 35 Kanjhawala and Ward 36 Rani Khera, and their adjoining areas.

“Due to interconnection works in 1000 mm dia Bawana water main emanating from Bawana WTP, the water supply will be affected from the morning of October 16 (10 am) to the morning of October (4 am), i.e. 18 hours in the command areas of Bawana area,” the statement said. The residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirements during the shutdown period. Therefore, the public is advised to make judicious use of water. According to the statement, water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room.