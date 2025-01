NEW DELHI: Water supply in parts of West Delhi, including Rohini sectors, Madhuban Chowk, Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri, and areas of Janakpuri and Paschim Vihar, will face disruptions from January 3 to 4. This is due to the interconnection of a new 1,500 mm waterline with the existing main at four locations. Residents are advised to store water, and emergency tankers will be available at designated centres for assistance.