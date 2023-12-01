Water supply to be affected in parts of East Delhi on Dec 4

New Delhi:The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a disruption in water supply due to its annual program for flushing Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station. The affected areas on December 4, 2023, include Trilok Puri, Kalyanpuri, Khichripur, Kalyanvas, Anand Vihar, AGCR Enclave, and adjacent areas. Residents in the aforementioned areas are advised to anticipate the temporary water supply disruption and make necessary arrangements. To mitigate the inconvenience, the DJB has arranged for water tankers available upon request during water emergencies.For water emergency assistance, residents can contact: Central Control Room: 1916, Mandawali: 011-22727812 and Jagriti: 011-22374834, 22374237.

