Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi on Wednesday: DJB

New Delhi: Water supply in various parts of Delhi will not be available for 24 hours. from 10:00 am on May 29 to 10:00 am on May 30 due to shifting of 200 mm dia air valves on 1500mm dia twin raw water main feeding to Dwarka WTP near Karala-Kanjhawala Road by NHAI.



The affected areas are Dwarka Sub City, Mahavir Enclave, Vijay Enclave, Uttam Nagar Group of Colonies, Pochan Pur, Bharthal , Amberahi village, Madhu Vihar , Sagar Pur, Kailash Puri, Durga Park, Mangla Puri, Raj Nagar Phase I & II, Bagdola village, Bijwasan, Dhulsiras, Binda Pur, Sewak Park, Bharat Vihar, Sita Puri , Raja Puri, Jiwan Park, Indra Park Milapnagar and Chanakya Place and adjoining areas.

Residents are requested to store sufficient quantity of water. During the shutdown, water tanker will be available at the following telephone numbers.

011- 23538495, 1916 - Central Control Room & Customer Care Helpline

011-23634469, 9650291021.