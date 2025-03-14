Water supply revamp: Focus on tankers, reservoirs, and reduced connection fees

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming summer season, Delhi’s Water minister, Parvesh Verma, unveiled a comprehensive plan to address the city’s water supply issues, particularly during the hot months when water scarcity often affects many areas. Preparations are already underway to overhaul Delhi’s water distribution system. Verma has instructed officials at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to resolve discrepancies in water supply across the city, aiming for more equitable distribution.

During the summer, many neighbourhoods rely on water tankers due to insufficient piped connections. To address this, Verma announced measures such as evaluating underground reservoirs, repairing non-functional tubewells, and discontinuing current water tanker tenders due to concerns over corruption.

The previous administration’s tanker services had minimal oversight, with many tankers lacking GPS tracking systems. To ensure transparency, Verma mandated that each tanker now make two trips per day, with online tracking available to local authorities and residents.

In addition, Verma identified the high cost of new water connections as a barrier for many households seeking legal connections. As a result, he has directed DJB to reduce connection fees, hoping to encourage more legal applications. With over 50 lakh electricity connections in Delhi, but only 20 lakh water connections, it is clear that many residents rely on unauthorised water sources.

Verma has also ordered a review of the city’s underground reservoirs to assess water flow and metering accuracy, urging the DJB to address any discrepancies, including leaks. Furthermore, the repair of non-operational tubewells in areas like Old Delhi has been prioritised. A critical deadline has been set for June 2027 for completing the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, which is expected to fulfill 11% of the city’s water needs.

Finally, Verma confirmed that there are no disputes with Haryana regarding Delhi’s share of water from the Yamuna River, although additional supply can be requested if necessary to meet the city’s demands.