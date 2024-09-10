Water supply in Okhla, adjoining areas to be hit on Sep 11-12: DJB

New Delhi:There will be no water supply in southeast Delhi’s Okhla locality and its adjoining areas on the evening of September 11 and the morning of September 12 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said on Monday.

According to a statement, the affected areas include Okhla staff quarters, Holy Family Hospital, Gandhi Camp, Harkesh Nagar, C-Lal Chowk, Giri Nagar, and adjoining areas.

“The installation of a 500 mm dia-flowmeter at the outlet line of C-Lal Chowk Okhla Industrial Area Phase-II is proposed to take place on September 11 from 10 am to 10 pm,” the statement said.

The DJB advised the residents of the affected areas to store adequate water in advance. Water tankers can be requested from the Central Control Room, it said.