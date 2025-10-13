‘Water supply in NDMC areas will be disrupted’

New Delhi: Residents of several New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas are likely to face water supply disruptions on Sunday, October 12, as the Palam Underground Reservoir (UGR) will remain shut from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for essential maintenance work.

The shutdown has been scheduled to facilitate replacement of a 33-inch flow meter and rectification of a damaged water pipeline at the Palam facility.

According to an official statement issued by NDMC, the afternoon water supply to Motibagh, Netaji Nagar, and East and West Kidwai Nagar underground tanks will not be received from Palam due to the complete shutdown. Consequently, evening water supply in the following areas is expected to be affected: Entire Motibagh, Netaji Nagar area, ARD Complex, Lal Building (RK Puram), WTC Narouji Nagar, SIC Centre at Factory Road, and East and West Kidwai Nagar.

The NDMC has appealed to residents to use water judiciously during this period and has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused. To mitigate the impact of the disruption, the civic body has made arrangements for water tanker services, which can be availed by contacting the NDMC Control Room at 011-

23743642 /1533.

The NDMC reiterated that the maintenance work is essential to ensure uninterrupted and improved water distribution in the long term. Once the Palam UGR operations resume, the normal water supply is expected to be restored by late evening on the same day.