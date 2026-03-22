Water supply hit in NDMC areas after pipeline burst at Chandrawal plant

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council on Sunday issued an advisory informing residents of a disruption in water supply across several parts of the Capital following a pipeline burst at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant.



According to information received from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the main water pipeline at the plant has suffered damage, and repair as well as restoration work is expected to take approximately three days. As a result, water supply sourced from the Chandrawal plant will remain affected during this period.

Officials stated that there will be no water supply from key reservoirs, including Jhandewalan, Talkatora, and Hasanpur, impacting multiple command areas under NDMC jurisdiction. Prominent locations likely to face disruption include Type-I Quarters at PK Road, DIZ Area, Shivaji Stadium vicinity, Valmiki Basti, Palika Kendra, Connaught Place, and several government residential colonies and institutional zones.

Areas such as Parliament House, Delhi Police Headquarters, RML Hospital, Sarojini Nagar, South Avenue, and Diplomatic Enclave are also expected to experience reduced or disrupted supply, particularly during evening hours.

The civic body has urged residents to use water judiciously and cooperate during the repair period. To mitigate inconvenience, NDMC has arranged water tanker services, with control room numbers and officials designated for assistance.

Authorities assured that efforts are underway to restore normal supply at the earliest while minimising inconvenience to the public.