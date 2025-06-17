Water supply disruption in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Residents in several parts of Delhi are set to face water supply disruptions after the water level at the Yamuna river pond near the Wazirabad Water Works dropped significantly. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday issued an urgent notice stating that the water level has fallen to 668.70 feet—well below the normal 674.50 feet—making it difficult to maintain raw water supply to the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants.

As a result, potable water production at both facilities has reduced by approximately 25–30 per cent. The affected areas under Wazirabad WTP include Majnu Ka Tila, ISBT, NDMC areas, ITO, Defence Colony, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Model Town, Shalimar Bagh, and several parts of South and Central Delhi. Chandrawal WTP’s impact zone covers Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Patel Nagar, and adjoining localities.

The DJB has urged residents to use water judiciously during this period and stated that water tankers will be made available on request. Citizens may contact the Central Control Room at helpline number 1916 for tanker assistance.

The DJB expressed regret for the inconvenience and assured that efforts are being made to restore normal supply as early as possible.