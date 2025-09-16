Water supply disruption alert

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board has announced a temporary suspension of water supply due to a leakage in a 1000 mm pipeline near Kunwar Singh Nagar Mod on Nangloi–Najafgarh Road.

The disruption will last from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm on 16 September 2025. Affected areas include colonies under Mohan Garden, Mundka, Dichaon, Ujwa, and Daulatpur UGRs, along with Baprolla, Bakkarwala, Maksoodabad, Laxmi Garden, Bajrang Enclave, H Block Kunwar Singh Nagar, Virendra Market, and Jai Vihar.

Residents are advised to store sufficient water, and water tankers will be available through designated helpline numbers for assistance.