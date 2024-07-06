Water supplier stabbed to death in north Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old water cane supplier was stabbed to death in North Delhi’s Kotwali area on Friday.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Kotwali Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Thakur (34) son of the late Inder Singh Thakur resident of Bagh Diwar Fatehpur, Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

According to the Police, around 7:00 am, a distressing PCR call was received by Kotwali Police Station reporting a murder at the Old Delhi Railway Station’s parking area, known as Dangal Maidan Parking.

The caller was a relative of the victim, stated, someone had murdered their relative, who was dead and bleeding from the head.

Upon arrival, police discovered the lifeless body of a young male on a bed. The victim was identified as Gaurav Thakur, was known for supplying water to vendors in and around SP Marg.

A thorough examination revealed a deep wound on the back of Gaurav’s neck, indicating a violent attack.

The police have registered a case under Section 103 BNS and are conducting a forensic examination of the crime scene to gather evidence.

The investigation is currently underway as authorities seek to uncover the circumstances leading to this brutal crime.

The police are actively seeking information from the public regarding the incident.

If you have any details, no matter how small, please come forward to assist in the investigation and help bring justice to the victim.

The shocking murder has deeply distressed the local community, emphasizing the critical need for enhanced security in public areas.