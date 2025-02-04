Water shortages, drainage woes, caste dynamics...

NEW DELHI: Tughlakabad, one of Delhi’s oldest urban villages, is once again at the center of a heated electoral contest as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lock horns in the upcoming elections. AAP has renominated its sitting MLA, Sahi Ram, while the BJP has fielded Rohtas Bidhuri against him. The constituency, known for its strong Gujjar voter base, remains a key battleground where local politics and caste dynamics play a crucial role.

Nestled amidst the historic 700-year-old Tughlakabad Fort, the constituency has undergone significant changes over the years. Once plagued by overcrowding and poor sanitation, it has transformed into a growing urban hub. However, deep-rooted issues such as water shortages, drainage problems, and community tensions continue to trouble its residents. When Millennium Post visited the area, locals expressed mixed views about the current state of affairs and the candidates contesting the election. Many residents highlighted concerns about community differences, access to basic amenities, and political indifference.

A resident who wished to remain anonymous spoke about the fear that some non-Gujjar residents experience in the area.

“Community difference is a very big issue here. The majority of the people belong to the Gujjar community, and the ones like us who don’t belong to this community have to live with fear. This area also feels very unsafe,” he said.

Water scarcity emerged as another pressing issue among the people of Tughlakabad. Rita, a resident, voiced her frustration over the recurring water crisis. “Water supply issues have kept us on our toes.

“Almost every day, we go through water shortages. Even if the tanker comes, it becomes very tiring, and we have to constantly live with the pressure of using water in a very planned way,” she said.

Drainage issues and waterlogging were major concerns in Tughlakabad, with residents expressing dissatisfaction over political accountability. As the election heats up, candidates must address these issues to gain voter trust.