Water production decreasing as less water reaching Yamuna: Min

New Delhi: Delhi Water minister Atishi on Friday said water production in the national Capital is decreasing continuously as less water is reaching the Yamuna River here.



The AAP dispensation has been alleging that Haryana has not been releasing Delhi’s share of water.

“Due to less water reaching Yamuna, water production in Delhi is continuously decreasing. Under normal circumstances, 1005 MGD of water is produced in Delhi, but it has been continuously decreasing since last one week,” she said in a post on X in Hindi.

“Due to reduced production, there is water shortage in many parts of Delhi. Everyone is requested to use water very economically,” she said.

Sharing figures, the minister said the water production on June 6 was 1,002 million gallons per day (MGD) which declined to 993 MGD the next day and 990 MGD on June 8.

It was 978 MGD on June 9 and 958 MGD the next day. On June 11, June 12 and June 13, it stood at 919 MGD, 951 MGD and 939 MGD respectively, the minister added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress workers will break pitchers on Saturday to highlight people’s plight due to water scarcity in the national Capital, its chief Devender Yadav said and demanded a special session of the assembly to discuss the issue.

Yadav alleged the Delhi government has not taken effective steps to address the water shortage due to which people, including women, children and the elderly, are forced to run after water tankers to fill a bucket.

The Delhi Congress will hold a “matka phod” protest in all 280 blocks of the national Capital from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday to highlight the plight of the people, thirsting for drinking water, Yadav said.

“Thousands of Congress workers, locals, former MPs, ex-MLAs, district and block Congress presidents, municipal councillors, ex-corporators and others will participate in the demonstrations,” he said.

Alleging that 58 per cent of potable water was going to waste, the Delhi Congress chief claimed that had the Delhi government taken effective steps to plug the loopholes, people would not have faced such a severe crisis.

People have been complaining of dirty water through taps but the Delhi Jal Board did not take any step to address this, he said.

Yadav claimed that water tankers do not reach many areas and people have to spend over Rs 100 daily to purchase drinking water.

Delhi has been grappling with a water crisis.