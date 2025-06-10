Water min unveils real-time monitoring for DJB projects

New Delhi: In a step to curb delays and boost transparency in public infrastructure, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced today the development of a real-time digital monitoring system for all Delhi Jal Board The newly introduced software module will provide daily updates on the status of ongoing projects, list responsible officers, and track deadlines to ensure timely execution.

According to the minister, the initiative is aimed at addressing chronic project delays and strengthening public trust in government services.

“The people of Delhi deserve timely services. Project delays erode public trust,” said Singh during the announcement. “That’s why we’ve decided to leverage technology for daily monitoring, clear accountability, and on-time completion.”

Built around a structured workflow system, the software will define specific phases, deadlines, and responsibilities for each project. All data will be updated on a centralized portal accessible to relevant officers, enabling better inter-departmental coordination and faster decision-making.

Officials say the platform will go beyond monitoring by reducing bureaucratic red tape and minimizing reliance on physical paperwork. By enabling data-driven insights, the government hopes to instill a culture of efficiency and transparency across the board.

The minister emphasized that this marks the beginning of a new work ethic within the department, one where “every day will be accounted for” and “every responsibility will be clearly defined.”