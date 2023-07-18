Water level of Yamuna rises slightly to 205.92 metres

New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna reached 205.94 metres at 6 pm on Monday and remained above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, officials said. According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) forecast, the water level in the river is expected to touch 206.1 metres by 9 pm.



The water level of the Yamuna was recorded at 205.58 metres at 9 am. It rose to 205.92 metres at 4 pm. The level of the Yamuna breached the previous record of 207.49 metres and the 208-metre mark on July 12.

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Monday urged people to stay in relief camps as the Yamuna water level was showing a rising trend again.

Due to heavy rains in some areas of Haryana on Sunday, the water level of Yamuna rose slightly, she said.

“The Central Water Commission estimates that it can reach 206.1 metres overnight. But there is no danger for the people of Delhi from this.

“But all the people living in relief camps are requested not to go back to their homes just yet. Go back to your homes only after the water level goes below the danger mark,” Atishi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the water has started receding and people will soon be able to go back to their homes from relief camps.

Delhi minister Atishi said the road behind the Red Fort that was inundated has been cleared by the PWD and will be opened for commuters soon.

“I am happy to inform that the water from the road behind the Red Fort has been cleared by PWD’s overnight hard work. Right now only the mud from the road is being cleaned. In some time, this road will open for traffic,” the minister said in a tweet.

Kejriwal also tweeted: “I wish to personally thank PWD, DJB, Army, NDRF, I&FC, navy and all officers and engineers of other departments for working 24x7 to save Delhiites and bringing life to normalcy. Salute to all of them!”