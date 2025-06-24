Water, drainage, rds top agenda during Minister Ravinder Indraj’s Bawana visit

New Delhi: In a proactive outreach effort, Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister, Ravinder Indraj Singh, visited Deep Vihar in Bawana Assembly constituency on Monday to address pressing civic grievances. During his field inspection, the minister directed multiple departments to take immediate steps to resolve issues like waterlogging, poor roads, and inadequate water supply.

Senior officials from key departments, including the District Magistrate’s office, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, DSIIDC, Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Zonal Revenue, and the Delhi Development Authority, accompanied the minister during the visit.

“We must work in close coordination to resolve the issues being faced by the public,” said Ravinder Indraj. “Basic services like clean roads, proper drainage, and water supply are not luxuries but necessities. These works must start without delay and be completed with quality and accountability.”

Residents of Deep Vihar raised concerns over damaged pipelines, overflowing drains, and crumbling roads, issues that have persisted for months. Responding to the complaints, the minister issued clear directives for all concerned departments to initiate immediate repair and maintenance work.

“Waterlogging during the rains and the shortage of clean drinking water are among the biggest issues here. I have asked the Delhi Jal Board and Irrigation Department to prepare a detailed action plan and start work at the earliest,” the minister added.

Emphasising the need for inter-departmental coordination, Indraj stated, “Timely relief must be ensured. Each department must take responsibility and work as a team to implement development projects within the stipulated deadlines.”

He further added that regular monitoring of ongoing projects will be conducted and that quality will not be compromised. “The public deserves development that is both fast and sustainable,” he said.

The minister’s visit comes as part of a broader initiative by the Delhi government to ensure ground-level responsiveness to civic issues, particularly in under-served urban pockets like Deep Vihar.