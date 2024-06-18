Water crisis in Capital sponsored by BJP, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that the water crisis in Delhi has been “deliberately created” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to keep the people of the national Capital thirsty.



Addressing a press conference here, Singh accused the saffron party of hatching a conspiracy against the residents of the national Capital.

“We believe ‘pyase ko paani pilane se zyada punya ka kaam nahi hota’ and there is no bigger sin than stopping water,” said Singh.

“For the last several days, there has been a water crisis in Delhi sponsored by the Bharatiya Janata Party and when I am saying that it is a water crisis sponsored by the Bharatiya Janata Party, I want to tell you that the BJP people want that the people of Delhi do not get water and for this, the BJP people are trying their best to put Delhi in a water crisis by whatever means, whatever conspiracies, whatever methods they can,” he alleged.

The AAP leader said Delhi gets water from Haryana and when the BJP-ruled state does not give the required water, it leads to a shortage.

“The production of water is decreasing in Delhi because we are not getting sufficient water from Haryana and this has resulted in a water crisis in Delhi,” he added. Singh said that despite repeated pleas with the Haryana government to give Delhi its rightful share, it is not getting its due.

“We are not asking for the part of water for the people of Haryana, we are asking for Delhi’s share of water, you do not want to give that too. Secondly, when we complain to the L-G (Delhi), instead of resolving the complaints, the L-G keeps issuing his political statements,” he added. The AAP leader claimed the BJP is not working to solve the water problem in Delhi, but to increase the water crisis.

“This is a crisis sponsored by the BJP’s L-G, Haryana government and the BJP. If Delhi starts getting its full share of water, the water problem can be reduced. The Prime Minister, Home Minister and BJP of the country are accountable to the people of Delhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Water minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and said that due to less water from Haryana, the water level in Wazirabad decreased by 6.20 feet. Atishi said the Yamuna river water comes from Haryana into Wazirabad pond from where it supplies to other water treatment plants of Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla.

“If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work? We appeal to Haryana that the people in Delhi are worried and they should release water in Yamuna river because unless they release water in Yamuna, there will be continuous water shortage in Delhi,” she said. The minister said the water level left in the Wazirabad barrage today was so less that islands are visible in the middle.