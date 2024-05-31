Water crisis: BJP Mahila Morcha protests outside Atishi’s home

New Delhi: Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha’s office bearers on Thursday held a protest outside minister Atishi’s residence over water crisis in the national Capital.

The protestors were carrying earthen pots on their shoulders and placards during the demonstration.

They raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside Water Minister Atishi’s residence. The women later broke the earthen pots there.

One of the protesters in a statement said the water crisis in the city has forced many women to leave their homes even at “52 degrees Celsius” temperature for portable water.

She alleged that the chief minister had promised free clean water to the people of Delhi but “today leave alone clean water even potable water is not being provided on time”.

“The Delhi government should think about what arrangements they have made regarding water in this heat,” the protestor said.

Kejriwal and his ministers, who have always blamed Haryana for their shortcomings, are once again blaming the state but the Haryana government is providing more water to Delhi than agreed upon in the agreement, she claimed in the statement.