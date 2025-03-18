Water conservation and flood management: NDMC to introduce modular pit technology

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance water conservation and flood management in the capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced the introduction of modular rainwater harvesting (RWH) pits, marking a significant step toward sustainable water management. The initiative was highlighted during a high-level meeting on flood management and the “Jal Sanchay – Jan Bhagidari” program, attended by NDMC Vice Chairman, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and other key stakeholders from the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The meeting, chaired by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C R Paatil, included presentations from senior officials of the Central Water Commission and the National Water Mission, and focused on collaborative strategies for flood management and water conservation.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal emphasised the importance of community involvement in water conservation efforts, urging a collective commitment to safeguarding water resources. He also outlined NDMC’s ambitious plan to address the city’s growing water challenges, which includes the implementation of modular rainwater harvesting pits. These innovative pits utilise crosswave technology, offering an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution for capturing and storing rainwater.

The modular pits, which use minimal construction materials such as polypropylene modules wrapped in geo-textile, boast a high void ratio that ensures up to 95% water storage capacity. These structures are designed for dual use, enabling them to serve as parking spaces or parkland while efficiently collecting rainwater. The stored water will be utilised for various purposes, including groundwater recharge, maintaining green spaces, and supporting beautification projects across NDMC areas. To date, NDMC has developed 272 rainwater harvesting pits, comprising both conventional and modular designs. In addition, 182 existing pits have been cleaned, with maintenance expected to be completed by May 30, 2025. As part of ongoing conservation efforts, 95 new modular RWH pits, each with a 30 KL capacity, have also been constructed.

NDMC has identified 27 major waterlogging hotspots across the city, including prominent locations like Connaught Place, AIIMS Flyover, and Lodhi Colony. The installation of RWH pits in these areas is expected to reduce waterlogging and improve overall water management.

Addressing the broader issue of flooding, Chahal pointed out challenges posed by climate change, insufficient drainage capacity, and ongoing construction projects. In response, NDMC has developed a comprehensive monsoon preparedness plan, including regular cleaning of drainage infrastructure and the deployment of robotic machines and super suckers for desilting major drains. Furthermore, NDMC has strengthened its flood control operations with 24/7 CCTV surveillance, real-time complaint resolution through the NDMC311 app, and the deployment of dewatering pumps in flood-prone areas. Enhanced coordination with agencies like CPWD and PWD ensures a streamlined response to flood risks.