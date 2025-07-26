Water ATMs installed at five police stations to provide clean water

New Delhi: In a significant step toward public welfare and sustainable access to clean water, M3M Foundation, under its flagship programme “Sankalp” successfully installed and handed over 5 water ATMs at the DCP Office Complex, Sarita Vihar on Saturday. This vital initiative is part of a larger public health drive aimed at ensuring easy access to safe, clean drinking water for police staff, visitors, and the public frequenting police station premises.

The ATMs were installed by The Pacific Creative Society, set up across key police stations, including Lajpat Nagar, Barakhamba Road, Civil Lines, Sarita Vihar police stations —where the handover took place— and the Connaught Place Police Station. The event was graced by prominent dignitaries including Bansuri Swaraj, MP, Hemant Tiwari, DCP South East Delhi; Aishwarya Sharma, Additional DCP-I; and Ishan Bhardwaj, Additional DCP-II. Swaraj also lauded the initiative, saying: “Access to clean water is essential for public health and efficiency, especially in service environments like police stations. I commend M3M Foundation for championing this effort and ensuring that our frontline personnel and citizens are provided with this basic yet life-sustaining necessity”.