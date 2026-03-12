Waste removal, inspections intensify under ‘Dust-Free Delhi’ drive: MCD

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has intensified sanitation and dust-control operations across multiple zones as part of its ongoing 10-day “Dust-Free Delhi” campaign, with large-scale waste removal and field inspections carried out in several areas of the Capital.

In the West Zone, civic teams conducted a special railway track cleaning drive in which nearly 100 sanitation workers were deployed. Officials said the teams cleared a 1.2-km stretch of railway track and removed about 42 metric tonnes of waste to prevent garbage accumulation and reduce dust pollution in nearby residential areas. The zone also recorded an increase in the collection of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, with 462 metric tonnes collected on March 10 compared to 304 metric tonnes a day earlier.

A similar drive was undertaken in the Narela Zone, where large-scale cleaning operations were carried out along railway corridors and public spaces. Civic officials said 29.66 metric tonnes of legacy waste was cleared from an eight-kilometre stretch between Holambi Kalan and Narela, as well as a 10-kilometre stretch from Nangloi to Ghevra. The zone also collected 212.10 metric tonnes of C&D waste during the campaign. Heavy machinery, including seven JCB machines, six tippers and 21 Hiva trucks, was deployed for the operation.

To control dust pollution, water sprinklers and jetting machines were used on major roads including Auchandi Main Road, Bawana Road and Qutubgarh Road. Parks in Rohini Sector-24, Shastri Market in Narela and Sindhi Colony were also cleaned as part of the drive.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner Pankaj Naresh Agrawal inspected civic facilities in Jhilmil ward along with councillor Pankaj Luthra and other officials. The team visited markets, schools, health facilities and waste disposal sites to review sanitation arrangements and civic services.

In Central Zone, officials inspected sanitation at Sarai Kale Khan and nearby areas; MCD said coordinated drives will continue to curb

dust pollution.