Was approached with offer of Rs 25 crore to join BJP: AAP MLA

New Delhi: AAP MLA Rituraj Jha on Monday alleged in the Delhi Assembly that he was approached by the BJP to join them with an offer of Rs 25 crore to break away from the party and bring 10 MLAs along with him.



Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “wanting to crush the Delhi government”.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader who has defeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi four times in Delhi — 2013, 2015, 2020 Assembly elections and 2022 MCD polls. They have started a cheap trick once again,” he said.

Jha said that he was approached with an offer to join the BJP on Sunday.

“Yesterday, I went to Bawana’s Dariyapur to attend a wedding after the INDIA maharally. There were some people who were trying to approach me over phone for the last three to four days,” Jha said.

“When I reached there at 9.15 pm, three-four people took me to one side and said ‘see if you will not agree, you will not get anything. President’s rule will be imposed. You bring 10 MLAs and we will give Rs 25 crore to each one of you. You will be made a minister in the BJP government’,” he added.

Asserting the AAP MLAs will not leave the party, Jha escalating his attack on the BJP said that Operation Lotus has begun again.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta asked Jha whether he filed a police complaint after receiving a call for joining the saffron party.

“The AAP MLAs have alleged a dozen times before that money was offered to them. Saying anything using sanctity of the House is not done. How long will you speak lies?” he said.

AAP legislator Somnath Bharti, while speaking in the House, said it was duty of the Election Commission “to ensure free and fair elections but it kept mum even as the convener of a national party was sent to jail ahead of the Lok Sabha polls”.

“A sitting chief minister was arrested on the statement of such a person who in his previous six statements said nothing against him. I will tonsure my head and go door to door telling people how (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and the BJP have murdered democracy if President’s rule is imposed in Delhi,” he said.

He charged that the BJP wanted Kejriwal to resign.

“But Kejriwal had already asked entire Delhi what should he do if the BJP got him arrested. Entire Delhi is saying that Kejriwal should not resign from the chief minister’s post,” Bharti said. “If anyone can save democracy in the country, it is only Kejriwal. The BJP is ruining the country and destroying the democracy and the Constitution,” he charged.