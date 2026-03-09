Warm morning in city; air quality poor

New Delhi: Delhi experienced a warm morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature settling at 19 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the season's normal.

Palam recorded a minimum of 18.8 degrees Celsius, while Lodi Road recorded 18.2 degrees Celsius, over 5 degrees above normal.

The Ridge station logged the warmest night among the monitored locations at 19.3 degrees Celsius, roughly 4.1 degrees above normal. In south Delhi's Ayanagar, the minimum temperature stood at 18.8 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees above the seasonal average.

Forecasts by the weather department suggest that the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius for the next few days.

With mainly clear skies in Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality remained 'poor' on Monday morning with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 206.

Dwarka sector-8 recorded the highest AQI of 280 in the city, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi's air quality is likely to settle in 'moderate' category for the next six days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS)