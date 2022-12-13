Warm day, max temp settles at 27.1 deg C; air quality 'poor'

New Delhi: Windy conditions ushered in a marked improvement in the national capital's air quality with forecasters forecasting it to remain either in the 'poor' or 'moderate' categories for the next three days. Delhi witnessed a warm Monday with the maximum temperature recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The 24-hour air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category. The AQI improved from 238 at 9.10 am to 218 at 4 pm, according to the Sameer application. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, Monday's AQI indicated 'upper end of moderate' air quality.

It said, "For the next three days, surface wind speed (15 to 18 km/h) and temperature are likely to improve AQI. Mixing layer height is likely to be approximately one kilometre that helps in dilution of pollutants. "AQI is likely to remain within 'moderate' or 'lower end of poor' for the next three days due to moderate surface wind speed. Strong northwesterly winds at 700-800 m are likely to disperse pollutants."