Warehouse employee held for mobile theft

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police have arrested a warehouse employee for stealing two mobile phones from a customs-bonded warehouse operated by UPS Express Pvt. Ltd.

The accused, identified as Rajan Madan (25), a resident of Meenakshi Garden, Tilak Nagar, Delhi, was taken into custody following

an investigation.

Madan, an assistant at the warehouse for three years, admitted to stealing an iPhone 15 Pro Max and a OnePlus 12R during loading and unloading operations.

The case was registered on March 11 after a complaint by Vipan Sharma, Assistant Manager-Security at UPS Express. The iPhone was last seen during valuation on November 20, 2024, and was later found missing. A subsequent inventory check also revealed the disappearance of the OnePlus 12R.

A police team, led by Inspector Sushil Goyal and supervised by ACP IGI Airport, reviewed CCTV footage and questioned 10 staff members but found no leads. Technical assistance later traced the stolen phones to buyers.