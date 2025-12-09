Ward 188 councillor and ex-MLA step up protest alleging corruption, neglect by MCD

NEW DELHI: Accusing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of systemic corruption and deliberate denial of development funds, Ward 188 councillor Ariba Khan and her father, former Okhla MLA Asif Mohammad Khan, continued their protest on Monday outside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Lajpat Nagar. The sit-in, which began on December 5, has intensified, drawing public attention to what the duo describe as “institutionalised neglect” of Okhla and Abul Fazal Enclave.

‘Central Zone One of the Most Corrupt’, says ex-MLA

Standing with protestors between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Asif Mohammad led slogans branding the Central Zone as ‘one of the most corrupt administrative blocks’ of the MCD. He alleged that several Deputy Commissioners and officials routinely shield corruption while blocking basic developmental work.

“When we speak about drainage, roads or sanitation, MCD officials simply dismiss us saying this is unauthorized land,” he told this correspondent. “If the land is unauthorized, why do these same officials come seeking votes? The civic body should work for people, not hide behind technical excuses.”

Allegations of Bribery in Licensing, Veterinary Negligence

Asif Mohammad further claimed that local restaurants seeking licences are forced to pay “lakhs and lakhs” to health officials, while veterinary inspectors allegedly demand money from residents. “The result is visible cows and buffaloes roam across Okhla because no proper sheltering system is maintained. Corruption thrives while public welfare remains ignored,” he said.

‘Elected to Deliver, Not to Wait’: Ariba Khan

Councillor Ariba Khan asserted that the Delhi government and MCD have failed to allocate adequate staff, labourers or funds to Ward 188. “People elected me to fight for Abul Fazal and Okhla. I will raise this issue strongly in the upcoming MCD committee meeting,” she said.

She stressed that the protest will continue until the civic body ensures proper manpower, development funds and works related to sanitation, road repairs, and public health infrastructure.

Protest as a Message

The father- daughter duo insists that their agitation is not symbolic but a direct challenge to what they term “weaponised bureaucracy wherein politically neglected wards are used merely as numbers while no meaningful work is undertaken. For Ward 188, they say this protest is a declaration that development cannot be indefinitely postponed, and civic agencies must answer to the people.