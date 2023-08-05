War mode: MCD starts drive against vector-borne diseases

New Delhi: With the number of cases of vector-borne diseases at a five-year high, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to act on a comprehensive campaign “on war-mode”, aiming at prevention and control of dengue, malaria and chikungunya, the MCD said on Friday.



The campaign will work towards training and deployment of a specialised workforce that will include Asha workers, safai karamchari, and Nala Beldars in addition to the Domestic Breeding Checker (DBC) workers. Three safai karamcharis and Nala Beldars will be deployed at each ward under the corporation to work towards identifying and eliminating any possible breeding grounds for disease-carrying vectors.

“The cornerstone of this endeavour lies in the systemic inspection of every household, ensuring that no area is left unchecked. All activities under continuous scrutiny, with detailed reports diligently being submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of the respective zones,” read the statement from MCD.

The corporation has ensured that each geographic zone under its jurisdiction is armed with their own workforce.

The Najafgarh zone will have 600 Asha workers, 350 field workers, 23 malaria inspectors, 66 Beldars, 66 sanitation workers and 44 malis. There will be 15 sanitation workers, 5 malis, and 5 Beldars deployed at the Keshav Puram zone.

The Narela zone is to host 444 Asha workers, 46 Beldars, 48 safai karamcharis, 40 malis, 105 field workers, 17 malaria inspectors and 16 nodal workers. Likewise, Shahdara North zone team will comprise 50 field workers, 34 Asha workers, 105 safai karamcharis, 35 sanitation workers, and 105 Beldars. Additionally West Zone will see a workforce of 150 individuals, while Shahdara zone will have 155, informed the MCD. The workers will not only work at preventive measures, but will also attempt to raise awareness about vector-borne diseases.