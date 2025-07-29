Waqf board case: Court frames charges against AAP’s Amanatullah Khan, others

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday framed charges against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and 10 others in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment to the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB), citing “strong suspicion” of conspiracy and “prima facie evidence” against them.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh charged Khan and Mahboob Alam, then CEO of the DWB, with criminal conspiracy and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Nine others were also charged with criminal conspiracy in connection with misconduct

by a public servant.

The CBI had registered the case in 2016, alleging that Khan, as DWB chairman, had illegally appointed Alam as CEO and facilitated the hiring of relatives and associates in various contractual and daily wage posts. The court, in a 46-page order, said the actions and omissions of the accused revealed a “mutual understanding” to carry out the illegal appointments, warranting charges under Section 120B of the IPC and Sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the PC Act. All 11 accused pleaded not guilty. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 21.