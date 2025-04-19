Wanted robber in cop net after shootout

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a robber after a brief exchange of gunfire near Najafgarh’s Jai Veer Nala Road on Friday.

An anonymous source tipped the Najafgarh Police Station about the criminal.

The accused has been identified as Akshay alias Golu (30) son of Rana Saxena resident of Dharampura, Najafgarh, New Delhi.

According to the police, the accused was found around 5 a.m. along with a motorcycle reportedly stolen during a recent robbery.

The accused was wanted in connection with an FIR dated April 17, related to a robbery case registered at the Najafgarh Police Station.

Upon spotting the police, he was asked to surrender, but instead opened fire. In the ensuing crossfire, Akshay sustained a bullet injury on his left leg.

Police reported that the accused fired two rounds, while the police team from Najafgarh Police Station responded with three rounds.

A pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Akshay’s possession at the scene. He was immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Akshay is a known bad character (BC) of the Najafgarh Police Station and has a long criminal history. He has been involved in 13 criminal cases including robbery, snatching, theft, and violations under the Arms Act.

Authorities had previously taken preventive action against him on 10 occasions. His most recent arrest was on January 18, under sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at the Baba Haridass Nagar Police Station.

The police have initiated further legal proceedings in connection with the encounter and the recovery of arms. Investigations are ongoing.